Pentagon Denies Scraping House Briefing on Iran - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Department of Defense contrary to media reports did not cancel a classified briefing on Iran with the Armed Services Committee, but rather rescheduled the meeting to accommodate a bigger audience, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday.

"Given votes and member travel schedules, the Committee was unable to host the briefing any time other than one hour between 9 and 10 am. This conflicted with a previously scheduled inter-agency meeting for U/S [Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John] Rood," Hoffman wrote on Twitter.� "U/S Rood spoke w Chairman [Adam] Smith directly and the briefing was instead scheduled at a time after recess when more members will be able to fully participate in this important briefing.

CNN on Wednesday reported that the US administration had pulled the plug on three separate classified hearings for members of Congress on Iran without warning. The Department of State canceled two of them due to be held on Wednesday, while a third planned for Thursday was called off by the Department of Defense, according to the report. One more hearing slated for Tuesday was skipped by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Democratic-dominated House of Representatives openly questions the administration's reasoning behind the recent flare-up in the middle East and has adopted a resolution to limit US President Donald Trump's powers to carry out further military action against Iran without the prior congressional approval.