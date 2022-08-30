Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Readiness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) A senior US military official on Monday denied reports that US security packages for Ukraine are depleting certain American ammunition stockpiles and affecting its military readiness.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal, citing US military officials, reported that certain US stockpiles of ammunition, specifically 155 mm shells for the howitzers, were running uncomfortably low because of the Ukraine aid packages and that there are concerns about US military readiness.

"No," the official said when asked whether Ukraine aid is impacting US ammo stockpiles. "We're able to provide what we have provided and still maintain our readiness as a military force."