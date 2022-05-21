UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Denies Ukrainian Reports Of US Planning To Destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pentagon Denies Ukrainian Reports of US Planning to Destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Pentagon on Friday denied Ukrainian reports that the United States is planning to destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

"I can tell you definitely that that's not true," spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said that the US is "preparing a plan to destroy the Black Sea Fleet." He added that deliveries of anti-ship weapons, including Harpoon and Naval Strike Missile with a range of 250-300 km, are being discussed.

Gerashchenko said that Ukrainians' alleged effective fight against Russian warships convinced the Unite States to prepare a plan to unblock Ukrainian ports.

