UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Denies US Sending 14,000 Troops To Middle East To Confront Iran - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

Pentagon Denies US Sending 14,000 Troops to Middle East to Confront Iran - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah in a statement disputed reports that the US military was considering sending 14,000 troops to the middle East to counter Iran.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed officials said the US Administration was also sending dozens of ships to the Middle East.

The WSJ said the decision was expected to come by the end of this month.

"This reporting by the @WSJ is wrong. The US is not sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran," Farah said on Wednesday in a Twitter post linked to the article.

Farah also told Senator Josh Hawley in a Twitter post the same message after the lawmaker said he looked forward to hearing why the Pentagon was sending more troops and if the US military was preparing for a land war.

Related Topics

Hearing Iran Twitter Pentagon Farah Same Middle East Post

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

6 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

6 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

7 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.