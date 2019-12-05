Pentagon Denies US Sending 14,000 Troops to Middle East to Confront Iran - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah in a statement disputed reports that the US military was considering sending 14,000 troops to the middle East to counter Iran.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed officials said the US Administration was also sending dozens of ships to the Middle East.

The WSJ said the decision was expected to come by the end of this month.

"This reporting by the @WSJ is wrong. The US is not sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran," Farah said on Wednesday in a Twitter post linked to the article.

Farah also told Senator Josh Hawley in a Twitter post the same message after the lawmaker said he looked forward to hearing why the Pentagon was sending more troops and if the US military was preparing for a land war.