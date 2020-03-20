Pentagon Deploys Over 4,000 National Guard Troops in 31 US States - Esper

The Defense Department has sent more than 4,000 National Guard troops to 31 US states while also providing thousands of respirators and stockpiles of gowns, gloves and other protective equipment to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a nationwide battle against the coronavirus epidemic, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Defense Department has sent more than 4,000 National Guard troops to 31 US states while also providing thousands of respirators and stockpiles of gowns, gloves and other protective equipment to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a nationwide battle against the coronavirus epidemic, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday.

"We now have over 4,000 guardsmen in 31 states deployed helping governors and the people of those states," Esper said in an interview with Fox news.

The Defense Department also offered HHS up to 5 million respirators, stockpiles of gowns, gloves and other protective equipment, as well as nearly 2,000 deployable ventilators from the department's strategic stockpiles, Esper added.

To stop the virus from spreading within US military ranks, Defense Department officials have previously placed severe restrictions on overseas and domestic travel, including on those attempting to take leave before deployment and those moving on government orders.