Pentagon Deploys Record 50,000 Servicemen To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Defense Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Deploys Record 50,000 Servicemen to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Pentagon has deployed as many as 50,000 servicemen to help civilian authorities fight the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday.

"Proud of the 50,000 @DeptofDefense Service Members deployed around the country helping their fellow Americans. #USA," Esper wrote on Twitter.

This is, so far, the largest group involved in the elimination of emergency situations in the United States in the history of the country's armed forces. All 50 states have declared emergency situations over the pandemic, which is also a record.

This number does not formally include staff and military personnel of other law enforcement agencies, such as the coast guard and the United States Department of Homeland Security, who also provide assistance at the Federal level.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States stands at 547,681, which accounts for almost one-third of all cases globally.

