Pentagon Developing Options for Biden on Future Force Posture in Europe - Top US General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pentagon is developing options for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden on future US force posture in Europe in light of the Ukraine conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Pentagon is developing options for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden on future US force posture in Europe in light of the Ukraine conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"We're developing options for the secretary and the President to consider on the future force posture in Europe to achieve the two fundamental purposes, which is to assure our allies and deter an adversary, specifically Russia, but right now those are under development," Milley said in a testimony during a Senate hearing.