Pentagon, Diplomatic Officials Hold Strategic Talks With Indian Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) High ranking officials from the US Departments of Defense and State have flown to California to hold the latest round in their "2+2" dialogue with opposite numbers from India, the Department of State said in a media note on Wednesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs Randall Schriver are on travel to Monterey, California... for engagements with Indian government officials on strengthening our strategic partnership," the note said.

On Thursday, Wells and Schriver will meet with their Indian counterparts in the next session the US-India 2+2 Dialogue, the State Department explained.

"During the Intersessional, the two sides will discuss ways to advance cooperation on critical diplomatic and security priorities, including our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and review preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," the note said.

The two sides will exchange views on maritime developments in the Indo-Pacific region and consider steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation in their talks at the Naval Postgraduate school in Monterey, the note added.