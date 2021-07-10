WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The US Defense Department refused to comment on Haiti's request for American troops after the murder of the country's President Jovenel Moise.

"We refer you to the US State Department," the Defense Department press office said to Sputnik.

The State Department has not responded to the request for comment either.

Haiti's Minister of Elections Mathias Pierre was quoted by media as saying that the country requested the deployment of US troops to protect Haiti's key infrastructure.