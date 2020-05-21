Pentagon Does Not Comment on Possible US Withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Department of Defense said on Thursday that it has nothing to announce regarding media reports that the United States has decided to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty and referred inquiries on the matter to be directed to the White House.

"We have nothing to announce on the Open Skies Treaty.

I would refer you to the NSC [National Security Council] for more information," a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

The spokesperson added that the United States remains committed to agreements that "advance its, allied and partner security; are verifiable and enforceable; and include partners that comply responsibly with their obligations."