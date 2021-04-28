Pentagon Does Not Expect Anything Dramatic, Imminent On Russia-Ukraine Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US doesn't envision anything dramatic or imminent happening on the Russia-Ukraine border in the near future as Moscow has started withdrawal of its forces from the region, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in the Sedona Forum on Wednesday.

"We know that some of that [Russian military] capability has been withdrawn recently and the tensions are being lowered, and that's good news. We'll continue to monitor very closely. Right now we do not expect anything dramatic or imminent in the very near future," Milley said.