Pentagon Does Not Foresee Need for US Military Solution in Myanmar - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Defense Department does not see the need for the American military to have a role in Myanmar, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"I don't believe we foresee right now with what's going on there a US military solution or action required," Kirby said. "We certainly have viewed with great alarm what has happened in Burma [Myanmar] but I don't see a US military role right now."