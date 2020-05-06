Pentagon Does Not Know Where COVID-19 Originated - Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US Department of Defense "does not know" where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) originated, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mile Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

"The answer is that we do not know," Milley said during the press briefing while speaking about the possibilities as whether the virus originated in a laboratory or wet market in Wuhan, China, or somewhere else.

Milley said the existing evidence suggests the virus is natural rather than manmade and its was likely not released intentionally.

"We do not have conclusive evidence on any of that but the weight of evidence is that it was probably not intentional," he said.

Milley called on the Chinese government to cooperate and allow US inspectors and investigators access Wuhan and try to find out the reasons of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump promised to trace the source of the novel coronavirus and publicly release the findings. Trump has been criticizing lashing China for allegedly concealing the COVID-19 outbreak and mismanaging the crisis at its initial stages. The US president claims intelligence data suggests that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan.