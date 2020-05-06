UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Does Not Know Where COVID-19 Originated - Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Pentagon Does Not Know Where COVID-19 Originated - Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US Department of Defense "does not know" where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) originated, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mile Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

"The answer is that we do not know," Milley said during the press briefing while speaking about the possibilities as whether the virus originated in a laboratory or wet market in Wuhan, China, or somewhere else.

Milley said the existing evidence suggests the virus is natural rather than manmade and its was likely not released intentionally.

"We do not have conclusive evidence on any of that but the weight of evidence is that it was probably not intentional," he said.

Milley called on the Chinese government to cooperate and allow US inspectors and investigators access Wuhan and try to find out the reasons of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump promised to trace the source of the novel coronavirus and publicly release the findings. Trump has been criticizing lashing China for allegedly concealing the COVID-19 outbreak and mismanaging the crisis at its initial stages. The US president claims intelligence data suggests that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan.

Related Topics

China Trump Wuhan Turkish Lira Market From Government Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.