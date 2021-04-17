Pentagon Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Deploying More Capabilities for Afghan Pullout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Defense Department does not rule out the possibility of deploying additional capabilities to Afghanistan for the US drawdown, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"It is not out of the realm of the possible that for a short period of time there will have to be some additional enabling capabilities added to Afghanistan to, again, help affect a safe, orderly, and deliberately planned drawdown of everybody by the president's deadline in early September," Kirby said in a press briefing.