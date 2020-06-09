Pentagon Eases Travel Restrictions to 5 Countries for US Military Personnel - Statement

The US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday that it has eased the travel restrictions for military personnel in five countries that were imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday that it has eased the travel restrictions for military personnel in five countries that were imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Travel restrictions have been relaxed for Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, the release said.

In addition, the Defense Department said it has relaxed travel restrictions in more than 30 US states.

The Defense Department explained the locations have met the criteria that includes a 14-day downward trajectory of flu-like symptoms as well as a 14-day downward trajectory of new novel coronavirus cases.

On April 20, the Defense Department extended international and domestic travel restrictions for all personnel and their families until May 30. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in May that he would conduct a 15-day review of the travel restrictions.

As of midday Monday, there are more than 7 million novel coronavirus cases worldwide and more than 400,000 deaths caused by the disease.