Pentagon Embeds 10 Officers With US Health Agency to Plan COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Officers from the US Army, Navy and Air Force dispatched to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are assisting with plans to allocate and distribute up to 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Each of the Army, Navy and Air Force officers in Atlanta are teamed with a CDC regional coordinator responsible for a specific area of the country and its territories," the release said.

Operation Warp Speed, led by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Defense Department, is funding production of multiple vaccine candidates with the goal of producing an initial batch of 300 million doses, the release added.

Among the leading candidates, the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced this week that its vaccine has proved 90 percent effective in advanced trials, with plans to apply for food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization within weeks.

Operation Warp Speed is using the Defense Department's Tiberius software platform to collect and analyze data from multiple sources including the US Census, HHS, state health offices and the CDC, the release said.

The platform allows planners to integrate data from vaccine makers, clinical trials, supply chains and local health officials to develop plans to distribute both vaccine products and kits containing syringes and other supplies needed to administer the vaccine, the release added.

The United States already has a proven vaccine distribution network in place that provides millions of seasonal flu shots each year, according to the release.