Pentagon Enters Into $215Mln Agreement With AR to Expand Weapons Production for Ukraine

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) has been awarded a $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine, the US Defense Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) has been awarded a $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine, the US Defense Department said on Friday.

"The funds will modernize manufacturing processes at the company's facilities, consolidate production lines, purchase equipment, build systems to process data, and increase production and delivery speed for Javelins, Stingers, and the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System," the Defense Department said in a press release.

The US government has provided Javelin, Stinger and GMLRS rockets to the Ukrainian military and the modernization of the Aerojet Rocketdyne's facilities will benefit the Defense Department as it replenishes its ammunition supplies, the release said.