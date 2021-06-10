Pentagon Establishes New Arctic Security Studies Center - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US Defense Department has set up a new security studies center for the Arctic regions, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III is proud to announce the establishment of a new Department of Defense Regional Center, the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The center is named after a former US senator from Alaska and it will seek to boost cooperation on the challenges and security concerns related to the Arctic region, the release explained.

The new center "will address the need for US engagement and international cooperation to strengthen the rules-based order in the region and tackle shared challenges such as climate change," Austin said in the release.

The center will develop collaborative insights with allies and partners and will support the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance direction to address the need for US engagement and international cooperation to strengthen the rules-based order in the region, Austin added.