Pentagon Establishes Task Force To Boost Arms Sales To Allies - Reports

September 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The Pentagon has established a task force of senior officials to speed up arms sales to friendly nations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing senior defense officials.

According to the report, the Pentagon established the so-called "tiger team" in August to examine inefficiencies in US weapons sales to foreign countries worth billions of Dollars. The task force will be responsible for getting US drones, arms, helicopters, and tanks into the hands of foreign countries faster.

According to the sources, the force has been created amid growing tensions with China and to refill weapon stocks of friendly nations that have delivered military equipment to Ukraine.

China-US relations soured after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2-3 despite vigorous objections by China.

The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward Markey on August 14 and the visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on August 21. Each visit triggered China to conduct military maneuvers near the island.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States and its allies launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons. Several countries, including Germany, have already voiced concerns over depleting national arms stocks.

