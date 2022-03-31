UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Estimates Russia Repositioned 20% Of Troops Around Kiev In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) In the past 24 hours, Russia has repositioned about 20% of its troops that had previously been stationed around Kiev, and some of the battalion tactical groups have been moved to Belarus, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We have seen over the last 24 hours the repositioning of a small percentage of the troops and the battalion tactical groups that Russia had arrayed against Kiev, probably in the neighborhood of 20% of what they had," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We think some of them not all but some of them have already moved into Belarus."

At the same time, the United States has seen no indications of Russian troops being repositioned to their home garrisons, he added.

On Tuesday, Kirby said the United States has seen a small number of Russian troops begin to move away from Kiev after Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the talks were constructive, with Moscow announcing that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

