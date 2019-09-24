Pentagon Excessive Shipping Fees for Sold Weapons Accumulate $680Mln Surplus - Report

The US Department of Defense (DOD) overcharges for shipping weapons to nations in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, collecting $680 million more than the required break-even level, The General Accountability Office said in an audit report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US Department of Defense (DOD) overcharges for shipping weapons to nations in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, collecting $680 million more than the required break-even level, The General Accountability Office said in an audit report on Tuesday.

"According to DOD, the FMS program is intended to operate on a 'no profit, no loss' basis, with purchasers not charged excessive fees," the report said.

Yet, the FMS shipping account accumulated a $680 million surplus as of 2018, a substantial increase from the $9 million it accumulated in 2007, the report added.

The report attributed the growing surplus to poor oversight by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, with agency reports containing incomplete information, little or no analysis or systematic sampling of fees charged, and an inability to provide financial data requested by GAO auditors.

"These factors together contributed to recent growth in the FMS transportation account balances and will continue to hinder Defense Security Cooperation Agency's ability to make appropriate rate-setting decisions moving forward," the report said.

US foreign military sales totaled $55.6 billion for fiscal year 2018.