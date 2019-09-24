UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Excessive Shipping Fees For Sold Weapons Accumulate $680Mln Surplus - Report

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Pentagon Excessive Shipping Fees for Sold Weapons Accumulate $680Mln Surplus - Report

The US Department of Defense (DOD) overcharges for shipping weapons to nations in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, collecting $680 million more than the required break-even level, The General Accountability Office said in an audit report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US Department of Defense (DOD) overcharges for shipping weapons to nations in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, collecting $680 million more than the required break-even level, The General Accountability Office said in an audit report on Tuesday.

"According to DOD, the FMS program is intended to operate on a 'no profit, no loss' basis, with purchasers not charged excessive fees," the report said.

Yet, the FMS shipping account accumulated a $680 million surplus as of 2018, a substantial increase from the $9 million it accumulated in 2007, the report added.

The report attributed the growing surplus to poor oversight by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, with agency reports containing incomplete information, little or no analysis or systematic sampling of fees charged, and an inability to provide financial data requested by GAO auditors.

"These factors together contributed to recent growth in the FMS transportation account balances and will continue to hinder Defense Security Cooperation Agency's ability to make appropriate rate-setting decisions moving forward," the report said.

US foreign military sales totaled $55.6 billion for fiscal year 2018.

Related Topics

Poor Gao 2018 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

6 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.