Pentagon Expects Coronavirus Epidemic in US to Last Up to 3 Months - Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US military expect the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic to last up to three months, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"All the reports we have read indicate... eight to ten weeks. I may call it three months, based on what we know from other countries - China, Hong Kong, South Korea, etc.," Milley said during a virtual town hall meeting. "That may or may not apply to the United States... other different countries and different circumstances."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that judging by the way China and Korea have confronted the epidemic, it looks like it has an eight to ten weeks period from beginning to end or at least the backslope.

"You are looking probably at least that long. I think we need a plan for this to be a few months long at least and we are taking all precautionary measures to do that," Esper said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, there are globally 395,647 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 17,241 deaths from the disease. The United States ranks third after China and Italy with 46,485 infected people and 591 fatalities.