Pentagon Expects No Posture Change Decisions at Upcoming US-Hosted Meeting on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A US-hosted defense meeting on Ukraine to be held in Germany next week is not expected to result in American posture changes in Europe, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We aren't looking at this meeting as a posture discussion, for US posture on the continent," Kirby told a briefing "I wouldn't anticipate muscle movements or decisions coming out of Tuesday with respect to US posture."