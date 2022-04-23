UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Expects No Posture Change Decisions At Upcoming US-Hosted Meeting On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Expects No Posture Change Decisions at Upcoming US-Hosted Meeting on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A US-hosted defense meeting on Ukraine to be held in Germany next week is not expected to result in American posture changes in Europe, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We aren't looking at this meeting as a posture discussion, for US posture on the continent," Kirby told a briefing "I wouldn't anticipate muscle movements or decisions coming out of Tuesday with respect to US posture."

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Pentagon Germany

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Min ..

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Minister Kazakbaev

25 minutes ago
 Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway In ..

Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway Inflation Shrinks Buying Power

25 minutes ago
 PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: A ..

PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: Ahsan Iqbal

25 minutes ago
 Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in ..

Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in New Acquisitions - Senior Offi ..

25 minutes ago
 One more corona patient died in KP

One more corona patient died in KP

25 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.