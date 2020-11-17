Pentagon Expects Trump to Order Afghan, Iraq Troops Halved by January 15 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States Department of Defense anticipates that President Donald Trump will issue an order as early as this week to cut the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq in half by mid-January, CNN reported, citing two US officials.

The Pentagon has already issued a "warning order" notice to commanders to start planning the reduction of forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by January 15, the report said.