Pentagon Expects US Troops to Conduct Drills in Romania, Poland - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US troops arriving in Romania and Poland recently are expected to conduct drills with their NATO partner forces in order to ensure they have the logistics and sustainment needed for their time in the region, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"I would expect you to see them, once they get settled in, to begin to conduct some exercises with their partners in Romania and in Poland, making sure they have all the logistics and sustainment that they need for the time that they'll be there," Kirby said during a press briefing.