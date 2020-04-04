UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Exploring Using US Navy Hospital Ship To Treat COVID-19 Patients - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:20 AM

Pentagon Exploring Using US Navy Hospital Ship to Treat COVID-19 Patients - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense is exploring the possibility of treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients aboard the Navy hospital ships docked in New York City and Los Angeles, spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

"We've already taken steps at the Javits Center, in New Orleans and Dallas, those facilities that we've built, we've already given the approval for those to be used for COVID-19 patients. With the [hospital ships] Comfort and the Mercy, it's something we're looking at. I think the Secretary [Mark Esper] said it and the [Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley] said it, it's something we're looking at," Hoffman said on Friday.

Hoffman, however, noted that the vessels are a less than ideal place to treat patients with highly infectious diseases, citing as an example the rapid COVID-19 spread on cruise ships.

Hoffman added that following treatment of coronavirus-infected patients a ship would have to undergo extensive cleaning, which would limit its ability to respond to other hotspots.

Earlier on Friday, Milley said in an interview to Fox news that the military is "reassessing" the scope of treatment aboard the Navy hospital vessels and that the Defense Department is conducting risk assessment on the issue.

Previously, the commanding officers Patrick Amersbach and John Rotruck of the hospital ships Comfort and Mercy would be accepting only non-COVID-19 patients to take the load off hospitals swamped by such patients.

On Monday, the Comfort docked in Manhattan to free up hospital space by providing 1,000 beds to treat non-coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Manhattan New Orleans Dallas New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

2 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

3 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

3 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

3 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

4 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.