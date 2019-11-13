- Home
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:35 PM
The US Department of Defense (DOD) is facing challenges in sustaining the F-35 fighter jet fleet due to a shortage of parts and the poor performance of the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) system, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Wednesday
"We testified that DOD faces challenges keeping the growing [F-35] fleet ready to perform its mission, largely due to insufficient planning," the report said. "Challenges include spare parts shortages: F-35s were unable to fly about 30 percent of the time due to a lack of spare parts from May-November 2018, poor performance of the information technology system used to sustain the aircraft: It requires manual workarounds and has data inaccuracies."