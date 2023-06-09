Pentagon Failing to Control Soaring Costs, Delays on New Weapons Programs - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Department of Defense still suffers from a weapons procurement program that is far too slow, suffering from massive delays and cost overruns and it remains on a "high risk" government list, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a report on Thursday.

"The Department of Defense's weapon systems acquisition process is still too slow," the report said. "We found that delivery of weapon systems continues to take longer than planned, affecting (the department's) ability to meet threats."

Of the 16 rapid prototyping efforts included in both GAO's current and prior assessments, six have delayed planned operational demonstrations by at least 12 months, the report noted.

Supplier, software, and design problems drove the delays, the GAO explained.

"Over half of the 26 major defense acquisition programs GAO assessed ...had yet to deliver operational capability reported new delays. ...Net costs for the 32 major defense acquisition programs that GAO assessed both this year and last year increased by $37 billion," the report said.

In one example of expensive and long overdue major programs, the US Navy now expects to complete operational testing of its first Zumwalt-class destroyer only in December 2023, a further additional years behind schedule as it faces critical technology delays to install f the future Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapon system, the report said.