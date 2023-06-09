UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Failing To Control Soaring Costs, Delays On New Weapons Programs - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Failing to Control Soaring Costs, Delays on New Weapons Programs - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Department of Defense still suffers from a weapons procurement program that is far too slow, suffering from massive delays and cost overruns and it remains on a "high risk" government list, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a report on Thursday.

"The Department of Defense's weapon systems acquisition process is still too slow," the report said. "We found that delivery of weapon systems continues to take longer than planned, affecting (the department's) ability to meet threats."

Of the 16 rapid prototyping efforts included in both GAO's current and prior assessments, six have delayed planned operational demonstrations by at least 12 months, the report noted.

Supplier, software, and design problems drove the delays, the GAO explained.

"Over half of the 26 major defense acquisition programs GAO assessed ...had yet to deliver operational capability reported new delays. ...Net costs for the 32 major defense acquisition programs that GAO assessed both this year and last year increased by $37 billion," the report said.

In one example of expensive and long overdue major programs, the US Navy now expects to complete operational testing of its first Zumwalt-class destroyer only in December 2023, a further additional years behind schedule as it faces critical technology delays to install f the future Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapon system, the report said.

Related Topics

Technology Gao December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

11 minutes ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

14 minutes ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

15 minutes ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

15 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.