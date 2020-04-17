UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Fails To Address Recent Afghan Reconstruction Audit Recommendations - Watchdog

Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:19 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report on Thursday that the US Defense Department only implemented 40 percent of all audit recommendations made from 2014 to 2019 and did not have a system to track them.

"Department of Defense: Implemented less than 40 percent of SIGAR's audit and inspections recommendations and does not have a system for tracking them," the report said.

The report detailed that between July 2014 to July 2019, SIGAR's inspector general issued 219 recommendations of which only 84 were implemented.

Most of the recommendations, it added, called for increased program efficiency, accountability and oversight.

Moreover, the report said the Pentagon does not have an official in place responsible for following up on SIGAR recommendations to ensure issues are resolved. The report also found that the Pentagon has not established standard procedures to ensure there are written records of plans to resolve SIGAR recommendations.

Since 2002, the United States has spent more than $110 billion on Afghan reconstruction projects, a high percentage of which was wasted on corruption, waste and abuse, according to SIGAR audits.

