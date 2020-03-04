Pentagon Fails to Collect Overdue Acquisition, Servicing Bills From US Allies - Report

The Department of Defense (DOD) has failed to collect overdue payments from US allies for one-quarter of acquisition and cross servicing agreements (ACSAs) during a five year period ending in 2018, according to an audit by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Department of Defense (DOD) has failed to collect overdue payments from US allies for one-quarter of acquisition and cross servicing agreements (ACSAs) during a five year period ending in 2018, according to an audit by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday.

"GAO estimates that DOD received full reimbursement for 64 percent of ACSA orders authorized from October 2013 through March 2018 (about 6,000 orders), but did not receive full reimbursement for 24 percent," a press release summarizing the audit said.

Orders remain unpaid in part because the Defense Department has not requested timely repayment or monitored reimbursement, the release said.

These management weaknesses limit Defense Department's ability to obtain reimbursement for overdue ACSA orders valued at more than $1 billion as of November 2019, the release added.

ACSAs allow US forces to provide common items needed for military support, including food, fuel, transportation, ammunition and equipment to allies and coalition partners.

The audit also blamed poor record keeping for the Defense Department's inability to say whether it had received reimbursement for 12 percent of orders authorized from 2013 through 2018, according to the release.