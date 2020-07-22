Pentagon Falters in Efforts to Replace Error-Prone F-35 Logistics System - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Defense Department plans to replace a faulty computerized logistics system that is supposed to manage maintenance of F-35 aircraft, but keeps ordering planes grounded even after parts are replaced and repairs completed suffer from a failure to define performance standards for a replacement system, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Wednesday.

"The F-35 is the Department of Defense's most ambitious and costly weapon system. It's also supposed to be one of the smartest - relying on its Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) to manage missions, maintenance, training, and more," the report said. "After years of development and testing, the system does not work properly - with inaccurate or missing data sometimes leading ALIS to ground flight-ready aircraft, among other problems."

GAO found that the Defense Department had not developed a performance-measurement process for a� replacement ALIS� or determined how ALIS issues were affecting overall F-35 fleet readiness, which remains below warfighter requirements, the report said.

Personnel at five locations visited by GAO reported that electronic records of F-35 parts in ALIS are frequently incorrect, corrupt, or missing, resulting in the system signaling that an aircraft should be grounded in cases where personnel know that parts have been correctly installed and planes are safe for flight. At times, F-35 squadron leaders have decided to fly an aircraft when ALIS has signaled not to, thus assuming an unnecessary operational risk, the report said.

While the report focused on unnecessary aircraft grounding, the GAO also alluded to broader issues due to faulty ALIS such as shortages of spare parts, limited repair capabilities and inadequate planning among other "significant challenges sustaining a growing F-35 fleet," the report added.

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program ever, with program procurement and sustainment costs expected to top $1.6 trillion for 3,300 aircraft planned for the United States and its allies, according to the report.