UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Favors Ceasefire In Libya, No Word On Turkish Troops Movements - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pentagon Favors Ceasefire in Libya, No Word on Turkish Troops Movements - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Pentagon wishes to see a ceasefire in Libya and has no public comments on reports of Turkey sending troops to the war-torn country, US Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't have any additional information for you on Libya that I can share right now. Nothing that I have with regard to troop movements," Hoffman said at the press briefing. "Obviously we would like to see the issue in Libya take a peaceful turn with a ceasefire and better outcome for the Libyan people."

Libya is in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army in the east.

On Monday, Russia and Turkey mediated talks between the warring parties in Moscow. The meeting failed to produce a ceasefire, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that he would dispatch troops to Libya in support of GNA.

Next Sunday, Germany will host the Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement, viewed as another international attempt to end hostilities.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Turkey Pentagon Germany Berlin Tripoli Libya Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Government Share

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

11 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hopes Sides Agree on Hu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.