Pentagon Fears Russia, China Eyeing Moon Natural Resources - Defense Intelligence Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia and China have plans to explore and exploit the natural resources of the moon and Mars over the next 30 years, senior defense analyst for space and counterspace of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Keith Ryder, said on Tuesday.

"Both nations (China, Russia) seek to broaden their space exploration initiatives together and individually, with plans to explore the moon and Mars during the next 30 years, and if successful, these efforts will likely lead to attempts by Beijing and Moscow to exploit the moon's natural resources," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the US Defense Intelligence Agency published a new report on challenges to security in space that focuses on Russia and China as the main competitors of the United States in this domain. The report said Russia and China seek to become leading space powers in the near future.

The report noted that the combined space fleet of Russia and China grew by 70% between 2019 and 2021, while from 2015-2018, the two countries collectively increased their fleets by more than 200%.

