Pentagon Finalizes Ban on Tantalum Imports From North Korea, China, Russia, Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The US Department of Defense (DoD) has finalized a ban on acquiring tantalum metals and alloys from North Korea, China, Russia, and Iran, according to a document published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

"DoD has adopted as final, with changes, an interim rule amending the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) to implement a section of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 that prohibits acquisition of tantalum metals and alloys from North Korea, China, Russia, and Iran," the document said.

The interim rule had been implemented during Fiscal Year 2020 and received nine public comments in response.

Reducing US dependence on tantalum from the four countries is a matter of national security because the chemical element is an important part of the supply chain to produce military and non-military systems used by the Defense Department, the document said.

The ban includes tantalum metals of any kind and alloys, the document added.

The ban also includes a reduction or melting and of any form of tantalum metal and subsequent production to create tantalum metals including unwrought, powder, mill products and alloys, according to the document.