Pentagon Freezes Troop Movement for Defender Europe Exercise Over COVID-19 Outbreak- EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US Defense Department has frozen the movement of its troops ahead of the Defender-Europe 20 military exercise due to the coronavirus outbreak, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release on Monday.

"In response to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and recent guidance by the Secretary of Defense, we have modified exercise Defender-Europe 20 in size and scope," the release said. "As of March 13, all movement of personnel and equipment from the United States to Europe has ceased."

The EUCOM stressed that the command would continue to maintain its forces readiness, despite the decision.

"As we make the appropriate adjustments, the linked exercises to Exercise Defender-Europe 20 - Dynamic Front, Joint Warfighting Assessment, Saber Strike and Swift Response - will not be conducted," the release announced. "We anticipate the armored brigade combat team already deployed to Europe will conduct gunnery and other combined training events with Allies as part of a modified Allied Spirit exercise.

The EUCOM added that troops already deployed to Europe for other linked drills would return to the United States.

"There are many details still being worked and discussed with our Allies and partners. Changes are anticipated to the deployment timelines of Soldiers currently in Europe, redeployment of US-based equipment, and the next Atlantic Resolve rotation," the release concluded. "We will continue to provide updates as details become available about these adjustments."

Earlier, commenting on the Defender Europe 2020 US-led exercises, Moscow warned that this show of force would not succeed in changing Russia's foreign policy, but would only escalate tensions between Russia and the Western Bloc.