Pentagon Gives Biden Options For Extra Troops In Eastern Europe Ahead Of EU Trip - Reports

March 23, 2022

Pentagon Gives Biden Options for Extra Troops in Eastern Europe Ahead of EU Trip - Reports

Ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to Brussels and Warsaw, the Pentagon provided the White House with several options for the deployment of more US troops in Eastern Europe, CNN reported on Wednesday

Ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to Brussels and Warsaw, the Pentagon provided the White House with several options for the deployment of more US troops in Eastern Europe, CNN reported on Wednesday.

While a final decision is still awaited, NATO leaders are expected to agree to boost the alliance's posture, the report said.

Biden is traveling to Brussels to attend an extraordinary NATO summit and a top EU meeting on Thursday to discuss the Russian military operation in Ukraine. He will travel to Poland the following day to meet with President Andrzej Duda and other government officials to discuss the American and Polish responses to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

>