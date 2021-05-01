Pentagon Halts US Border Wall Projects Using Diverted Funds - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The US Defense Department has terminated all southern border wall projects that use money funneled from other missions, Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," Brown said. "DoD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners."

Former President Donald Trump diverted Pentagon funds for the construction of the wall, but President Joe Biden on his first day in office ordered a halt to the diversion of funds for the barrier.