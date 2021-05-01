UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Halts US Border Wall Projects Using Diverted Funds - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Halts US Border Wall Projects Using Diverted Funds - Spokesman

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The US Defense Department has terminated all southern border wall projects that use money funneled from other missions, Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," Brown said. "DoD has begun taking all necessary actions to cancel border barrier projects and to coordinate with interagency partners."

Former President Donald Trump diverted Pentagon funds for the construction of the wall, but President Joe Biden on his first day in office ordered a halt to the diversion of funds for the barrier.

Related Topics

Pentagon Trump Money Border All From

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

15 minutes ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

18 minutes ago

LWMC to ensure zero waste across city

18 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken set for October start as NHL's 32nd ..

18 minutes ago

Half of Myanmar Could Live in Poverty by 2022 Due ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.