Pentagon Has 249 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Among Service Members, Civilians - Statement

The US Department of Defense on Monday said it has confirmed a total of 249 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians, including the first death of the disease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US Department of Defense on Monday said it has confirmed a total of 249 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians, including the first death of the disease.

According to a COVID-19 fact sheet distributed to the media, there are currently 133 military service members infected, an increase of 22 since the last reporting, and seven recovered patients.

The rest of the cases are civilians, dependents and contractors.

On Sunday, the Department of Defense reported its first coronavirus death, the victim being a contractor of over age 60 who had worked outside the Pentagon building.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 35,000 confirmed disease cases in the United States and 473 deaths from COVID-19.