Pentagon Has Limited Ability to Treat Coronavirus - US General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US military has limited capabilities to treat infectious diseases like coronavirus as its multi-bed field hospitals are designed mainly for trauma care, Joint Staff surgeon Paul Friedrichs told reporters on Monday.

"We don't have any five hundred bed hospitals designed for infectious disease outbreaks. That does not exist in the inventory," Friedrichs said at a Pentagon briefing.

He said hospitals ranging in capacity from 25 beds to hundreds on hospital ships excel mainly at trauma, acute and emergency care.

"We have not been tasked to provide those to any specific location but those are the types of medical capabilities that we have," Friedrichs said.

When asked to comment on the idea to use the military for building new hospitals, he said, "We haven't been asked to look at that yet."

Friedrichs added that the Pentagon also runs 36 stationary hospitals across the United States but they account for up to 3 percent of the civilian sector capacity.

The surgeon earlier said eighteen US service members have tested positive for coronavirus.