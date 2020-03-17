UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Has Limited Ability To Treat Coronavirus - US General

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Pentagon Has Limited Ability to Treat Coronavirus - US General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US military has limited capabilities to treat infectious diseases like coronavirus as its multi-bed field hospitals are designed mainly for trauma care, Joint Staff surgeon Paul Friedrichs told reporters on Monday.

"We don't have any five hundred bed hospitals designed for infectious disease outbreaks. That does not exist in the inventory," Friedrichs said at a Pentagon briefing.

He said hospitals ranging in capacity from 25 beds to hundreds on hospital ships excel mainly at trauma, acute and emergency care.

"We have not been tasked to provide those to any specific location but those are the types of medical capabilities that we have," Friedrichs said.

When asked to comment on the idea to use the military for building new hospitals, he said, "We haven't been asked to look at that yet."

Friedrichs added that the Pentagon also runs 36 stationary hospitals across the United States but they account for up to 3 percent of the civilian sector capacity.

The surgeon earlier said eighteen US service members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pentagon United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 hour ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.