Pentagon Has Many Ways of Communicating US Concerns to Russian Leaders - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The US Defense Department maintains many ways to communicate US concerns directly to the Russian leadership separate from the new deconfliction line established to prevent a conflict with NATO over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"It's not meant to be an all-purpose complaint line, where we can just pick up the phone and register concerns about what Russia is doing in Ukraine... We have many ways of communicating directly with Russian leaders as we need to," the official said.