Pentagon Has No Comment On Reports Of F-16 Fighter Jets In Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:35 PM

The US Defense Department has no comment regarding reports of F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The US Defense Department has no comment regarding reports of F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published satellite imagery, dated October 3, that the newspaper said showed at least two F-16 fighters deployed at Ganja International Airport in Azerbaijan. The report said the planes were likely operated by the Turkish Air Force.

"I have nothing for you on that," the spokesperson said.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

