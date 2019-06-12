Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F-35 Flaws - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The US Defense Department has no intention of solving two out of 13 serious problems on the F-35 fighter jet, media reported on Wednesday.

According to documents obtained by Defense news, the F-35 jet continues to be plagued by at least 13 serious problems that could call into question the aircraft's ability to accomplish key parts of its mission as well as create risks to pilot safety.

Some of the problems revealed include cockpit pressure spikes that cause major ear and sinus pain, flights in excess of 1.4 Mach that cause damage to the jet's airframe or stealth coating, and issues with the helmet-mounted display and night vision camera that contribute to the difficulty of landing the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.

The report said the majority of the problems have not been publicly disclosed, revealing a lack of transparency about the jet's limitations at a time when the Defense Department is set to decide by the end of 2019 on whether to end the aircraft's developmental stage and move to full-rate production.

Defense Department policy calls for all of the aircraft's deficiencies to be solved prior to beginning with full-rate production in order to reduce expensive retrofits needed to bring existing jets to standard.

US Defense Department's F-35 program executive Vice Adm. Mat Winter was quoted as saying in the report that the 13 problems are not catastrophic and nine will likely be corrected or downgraded before the Pentagon starts full-rate production, while two will be adjudicated in future software builds.