Pentagon Has 'Nothing Further to Add' on Crimean Bridge Blast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The US Defense Department is aware of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge but is not commenting on it, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We've seen the reports of the explosion at the Kerch Bridge but have nothing further to add on that situation," the Pentagon spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

"The Ukrainians are fighting bravely to defend their homeland and their freedom.

They decide how and when and where they will do that," a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik commenting on the incident.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge and that all scheduled trains would be able to cross it, both passenger and freight ones. Trucks will have to use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait in the next 24 hours, Khusnullin specified.