WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The US Department of Defense has not yet paid Elon Musk's SpaceX for any Starlink services in Ukraine, but remains engaged in conversations with the company, a senior US military official said on Monday.

"At this time, the DoD (Department of Defense) has not paid SpaceX for any Starlink services as it relates to Ukraine. Again, we continue to have conversations with SpaceX and others in terms of how to best support Ukraine for their satellite communication needs," the official said during a press briefing.