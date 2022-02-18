UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan To Sell 250 Abrams Tanks To Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Pentagon Head Confirms US Plan to Sell 250 Abrams Tanks to Poland

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said on Friday that he together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported to Congress about Washington's intention to sell Poland 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said on Friday that he together with Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported to Congress about Washington's intention to sell Poland 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks.

"In response to Poland's formal request in July of 2021, Secretary Blinken and I have relayed our intent to Congress to offer Poland the opportunity to acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks," Austin, who is currently on a visit to Warsaw, told a press conference.

The schedule of deliveries of tanks is being discussed, he went on, adding that vehicles are the most modern version of Abrams model.

The procurement is aimed at boosting defense capabilities within NATO, the secretary outlined.

The announcement came as tensions mount between the West and Russia over the latter's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, with Western officials insisting on previously advanced claims of a troop buildup near the Ukrainian border which Moscow allegedly does not seem to pull out. Russia has repeatedly rejected such allegations, maintaining that it does not intend to attack Ukraine.

In addition, earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns over an escalation in clashes in the breakaway region of Donbas.

