Pentagon Head Says This Is 'Decisive Moment' for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that a "decisive moment" had come for Ukraine, adding that Washington will continue to support Kiev.

"This is a decisive moment for Ukraine in a decisive decade for the world.

So make no mistake. We all support Ukraine self-defense for as long as it takes," Austin said in his opening remarks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Germany's Ramstein Air Base.