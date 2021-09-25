Pentagon Hopes US Congress Avoids 'Costly' Government Shutdown - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Department of Defense hopes that the US Congress can prevent a shutdown of the government, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We hope that Congress will prevent a costly shutdown...

As for how it would impact the Department, determinations about specific programs are being reviewed consistent with long-standing practice across multiple administrations," Kirby said.

The White House on Thursday directed Federal agencies to begin preparing for a potential shutdown, which would be the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers in Congress continue to work on reaching an agreement to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Kirby added that it is unlikely that active duty troops would not get paid in the event of the shutdown, as that has historically been avoided.