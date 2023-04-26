UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Implements Measures To Prevent Delays In New ICBMs - Reports

The US Department of Defense has started to implement measures to prevent major delays in the US Air Force's new $96 billion intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a Pentagon statement

The department is taking "prudent action" to reduce the chance of possible risks for the Sentinel ICBM, which Northrop Grumman is working on, the report said. A recent internal review revealed recently that the project may miss its initial goal to deploy missiles in 2029 by two years, it added.

"While some interim activities and milestones may change, the department's top priority is delivering the weapon system to meet the warfighter's need date," Bloomberg reported.

Some of the Pentagon's moves envisage speeding up purchases necessary for the project, which would allow earlier testing and detection of technical issues. They also include an earlier procurement of important parts for the initial production contract, which is planned for the 2024 fiscal year, according to the report.

The Sentinel project is considered by the US as a major deterrent against China, it added.

The Pentagon said that the program is continuing to make progress, according to the report.

The US Air Force reported in March that the United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman's test facility in Promontory, Utah.�

