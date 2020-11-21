UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions to Contain Outbreak - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The US Defense Department will imposes new COVID-19 related restrictions at the Pentagon as an effort to contain an outbreak among senior officials, Politico reported on Friday citing an official.

The new restriction will go into effect on Thursday, requiring the building to go down from 80 to 60 percent maximum occupancy, the report said.

The report noted, however, that the Pentagon has not reached 50 percent capacity since the outbreak of the disease early this year. Temperature checks on workers entering the Pentagon will be doubled, the report added.

Pentagon employees will be encouraged to work from home and to use sick leave as much as possible, the report said.

On Thursday, the Defense Department said it is testing staff members who that were in close contact with the Lithuanian delegation headed by Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Pentagon earlier this week.

Acting undersecretary of defense for policy Anthony Tata also tested positive for COVID-19 after a meeting with Karoblis on November 13.

