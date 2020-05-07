UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Inks $126Mln Contract to Make 26Mln N95 Medical Masks Per Month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US manufacturer 3M will begin producing 26 million N95 respirator masks each month beginning in October under a $126 million Department of Defense contract that was announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, has signed a $126 million contract award with 3M for the increased production of 26 million N95 medical-grade masks per month, starting in October 2020," the release said.

The increased production will ensure a sustainable supply chain of respirators and resupply the Strategic National Stockpile in response to increased demand due to the pandemic, the Pentagon said.

3M will design, procure, and implement necessary production facilities and equipment to expedite existing delivery schedule and increase N95 respirator production by at least 312 million annually within the next twelve months, the release said.

The company has already placed orders for raw materials needed to expand production at two plants that are being upgraded to produce the masks, the release added.

The N95 mask features a filter that prevents a user from inhaling vapor droplets from infected individuals, as opposed to increasingly ubiquitous surgical masks, which simply prevent infected users from spreading the disease to others.

In April, President Donald Trump placed 3M under the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to prioritize orders from US companies during national emergencies. The Pentagon's JATF unit manages the procurement.

